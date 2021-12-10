Ford Final Five: Bruins Keep Oiler’s Losing Streak Alive

The Bruins' Canadian road trip continues.

by and

The Bruins handed the Oilers a 3-2 defeat on Thursday, extending Edmonton’s losing streak to four consecutive games.

Brad Marchand got the black-and-gold train running with the first goal of the night. Matt Grzelcyk had the game winning goal, his first of the season. Meanwhile, Linus Ullmark held it down for the B’s, facing 43 shots on goal.

Boston heads to Calgary to finish out their Canadian road trip on Saturday.

Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.

More NHL:

Zdeno Chara Reminds NHL Why You Don’t Try Fighting Islanders Veteran
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Previous Article

Why Aaron Rodgers Questioned Patriots’ Run-Heavy Game Plan Vs. Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool
Next Article

Steelers’ Chase Claypool Roasted By Everyone For Clock-Killing Showboating In Loss

Picked For You

Related