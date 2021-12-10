Ford Final Five: Bruins Keep Oiler’s Losing Streak Alive

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins handed the Oilers a 3-2 defeat on Thursday, extending Edmonton’s losing streak to four consecutive games.

Brad Marchand got the black-and-gold train running with the first goal of the night. Matt Grzelcyk had the game winning goal, his first of the season. Meanwhile, Linus Ullmark held it down for the B’s, facing 43 shots on goal.

Boston heads to Calgary to finish out their Canadian road trip on Saturday.

