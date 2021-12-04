Wolves Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Substitute Divock Origi tucked in a stoppage-time winner to give Liverpool a dramatic 1-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday.

Diogo Jota had the Reds’ most-promising chance in each half, sending a back-post header wide and later seeing a clear-cut effort at close range blocked on the goal-line by Wolves captain Conor Coady.

And there looked like there would be no breakthrough at either end at Molineux until in the final seconds Origi spun inside the box and guided the ball home to grab a thrilling three points.

Divock Origi with the 94th minute game winner for Liverpool!#WOLLIV #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/hmVzDCsfCP — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 4, 2021

His late intervention meant Jürgen Klopp’s side ultimately capitalized fully on the defeat of Chelsea — who began the day on top of the Premier League standings — at West Ham United.