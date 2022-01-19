Bills Star Made Emphatic Prediction Before Win Over ‘Cocky’ Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Saturday night’s Patriots-Bills playoff game might have marked an official changing of the guard in the AFC East.

And even after the division rivals split their regular-season series, Jordan Poyer didn’t have any doubt that Buffalo was going to come out on top in the wild-card contest.

A few days after the Bills advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, the organization released a lengthy mic’d-up video from the primetime game at Highmark Stadium. Included is an expletive-laden pregame speech from Poyer, who saw the Patriots’ demise on the horizon.

“This (expletive) isn’t promised tomorrow,” Poyer said. “What the (expletive) are you going to do with your opportunity today? We gotta hit these guys in the mouth. You see how cocky these guys are? Man, (expletive) them. Man, (expletive) them, man. I’m tired of these (expletive). It’s the end of an era for them tonight. An end of a (expletive) era. Let’s go. We hit, we strap and we talk (expletive). Let’s go.”

This isn’t to say Josh Allen and Co. are about to go on a run of divisional dominance that mirrors the Tom Brady-led Patriots. But Saturday night’s lopsided game made one thing very clear: New England has a lot of work to do to be on a level playing field with Buffalo.