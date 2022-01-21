Brad Marchand Has Fun With Fan’s Cell Phone Before Bruins-Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

When a Bruins fan at TD Garden started recording video of players going through the tunnel after warmups on Thursday, there’s no way he could have imagined how good the footage would turn out.

While heading for the locker room ahead of Boston’s tilt with the Washington Nationals, the Bruins assistant captain was high-fiving fans hanging over the glass, but decided to spice up the fan interaction when he saw a cell phone dangling from a spectator’s hand.

“Hey, what’s up. It’s B-M-6-3. Just walking off from warmups,” Marchand said after borrowing the phone from the fan’s hand and taking it into the bowels of TD Garden. “I don’t know whose phone this is but I hope you have a lot of fun tonight because I’m going to. Anyways, gotta go. See ya.”

Check the hilarious video out below.

?I don?t know whose phone this is.? ? Brad Marchand ??



Young Bruins fan Aiden Smith was treated to a pretty awesome surprise from @Bmarch63 before Thursday?s game against the Capitals. @NESN pic.twitter.com/VfIZz9kWzQ — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) January 21, 2022

We’re not sure how Marchand returned the phone, but we don’t think the fan is very upset he borrowed it.