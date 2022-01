NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand is one of the elite goal scorers in the NHL.

The Boston Bruins head to Arizona to take on the Coyotes on Friday night and will have Marchand there to lead the way.

The talented left winger has 273 goals since the 2013-14 season, good enough for second-most behind Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin.

