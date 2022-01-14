TD Garden Absolutely Loses Its Mind For Tuukka Rask In First Start

Rask officially is back

BOSTON — Tuukka Rask is back with the Boston Bruins and TD Garden couldn’t have been happier about the netminder’s return Thursday night.

The longtime Boston goaltender hasn’t hit the ice for the squad since Jun. 9 when the Bruins fell against the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Rask underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip. There was much speculation about whether or not he would play hockey again, but he’s back where he belongs with the Bruins and TD Garden absolutely erupted for him after he was announced prior to the squad’s tilt with the Philadelphia Flyers.

You can check out a video of the introduction right here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Boston entered its clash Thursday playing its best hockey of the season winning six of its last seven games and now with Rask back in the fold, the team may hit an even higher level with its play.

