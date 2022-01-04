Bruins’ Oskar Steen Setting High Bar For Extended Look In NHL

NESN Logo Sign In

Oskar Steen earned another game in the NHL with his showing against the Detroit Red Wings. Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy admitted as much.

But with Karson Kuhlman and, now, Jake DeBrusk in the COVID-19 protocol, Steen is going to get a shot in an elevated role.

Steen is set to be on the third line Tuesday night, with Nick Foligno and Charlie Coyle, when the Bruins host the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. Steen had some good opportunities in the attacking end against the Red Wings, and Cassidy said the plan had been for him to play against the Devils no matter the other personnel changes.

The Bruins’ ask of Steen: keep doing what you’re doing.

“(We’re looking for) more of the same, he’s been good,” Cassidy said Tuesday over Zoom. “Bit of a numbers game in the past managing the roster. But now that there’s a few openings with COVID, it allows him to stay in there. And we discussed it, anyway, after the game, we thought he did a real good job the other night.

“I’ve said it before, when you can push from underneath, it always creates competition and makes your team better — and Oskar’s been able to do that every time he’s been here. He’s come back and gotten a little more confident each time, every game seems to have a look in front of the net.”

“It’s been good for him, we’ll see how he does on the third line. I don’t think it matters for him a lot, he’s at that age, he’s just excited to play and contribute to who he plays with. It’s a positive. We want to draft and develop, put some younger people in the lineup and pushing other guys. Hopefully that’s the case and it’s a consistent thing for Oskar.”