Bruins Odds: Bookmakers Believe Boston Is Shoo-In For Playoffs

The Boston Bruins haven’t gotten off to the strongest start in the world, but American bookmakers still fully expect them to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

DraftKings Sportsbook has an entire betting market dedicated to teams making or missing the postseason. Boston is a whopping -400 favorite to earn a playoff spot, so you would have to risk $400 to win $100. And that -400 price implies an 80 percent chance of probability.

So despite what some people may think about the Bruins, those taking bets are big believers in their veteran-laden core to guide the group through the trafficky Eastern Conference. Boston currently holds the final Wild Card spot with 34 points, which is a penny more than the Detroit Red Wings have at 33.

But sportsbooks aren’t high at all on Detroit in the macro.

Odds to make Stanley Cup Playoffs at DraftKings

Carolina Hurricanes -3000 ($3,000 wins $100)

Pittsburgh Penguins -1000

Boston Bruins -400

New York Islanders +350 ($100 wins $350)

Philadelphia Flyers +600

Detroit Red Wings +750

New Jersey Devils +1200

As for Tuesday night’s home game against the New Jersey Devils, the B’s opened as a -265 betting favorite with a total of O/U 5.5. The initial monetary market push showed for New Jersey, so Boston is down to -240 at some shops.

(UPDATE: Boston moved to -300 after the Devils injury report came out).

#NEWS: We have the following updates on Nico Hischier (lower-body injury), Dougie Hamilton (broken jaw), Jonathan Bernier (hip surgery), and two players have entered COVID-19 Protocol. https://t.co/OO4Zt528ho — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 4, 2022

This is the 16th time the B’s have been favored in their last 20 games.

“I feel like Boston is always a favorite,” one Las Vegas oddsmaker told NESN. “I’ll always add an extra 15 cents to their lines because we would write it up anyway. Bettors love to bet on the Bruins and they’re an extremely popular leg in plenty of parlays day in and day out.”

