Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines, Pairings

The Bruins begin their week against the Devils

The Boston Bruins get back in action Tuesday night when they welcome the New Jersey Devils to TD Garden.

Boston is fresh off wins against the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings, while New Jersey is in search of its fourth consecutive victory.

Expect to see head coach Bruce Cassidy send out the same lines as the last two games, meaning Craig Smith will remain on the top line while David Pastrnak stays on the second. With Jake DeBrusk in COVID-19 protocol, Oskar Steen and Curtis Lazar will slot in on the third and fourth line, respectively.

Linus Ullmark will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins.

Be sure to watch Bruins-Devils on NESN. Pregame coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (16-10-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Craig Smith
Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–David Pastrnak
Nick Foligno–Charlie Coyle–Oskar Steen
Trent Frederic–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton

Linus Ullmark

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (13-15-5)
Yegor Sharangovich–Jack Hughes–Jesper Bratt
Pavel Zacha–Nico Hischier–Tomas Tatar
Andreas Johnsson–Dawson Mercer–Janne Kuokkanen
Marian Studenic–Michael McLeod–Nathan Bastian

Ryan Graves–P.K. Subban
Jonas Siegenthaler–Damon Severson
Ty Smith–Christian Jaros

Mackenzie Blackwood

