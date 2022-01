NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Williams III was a bit preoccupied when the Celtics took on the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden on Monday. The Boston center missed the game for personal reasons, and later Monday night announced the birth of his child.

Williams shared photos from the hospital on his Instagram story, then took to Twitter to share the name of the newborn: Hendrix Rome Williams.

HENDRIX ROME WILLIAMS — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) January 18, 2022

Williams also has a daughter, Ava, who recently celebrated her third birthday.