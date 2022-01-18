What Was Kyler Murray Thinking With This Game-Altering Pick-Six?!

NESN Logo Sign In

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made a costly mistake that he certainly will want back during the second quarter of Monday night’s NFC wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The dual-threat quarterback lofted up an easy pick-six to Rams cornerback Kenny Moore as LA linebacker Troy Reeder pressured Murray in the end zone. It served as a game-altering miscue as it allowed Los Angeles to take a 21-0 lead with eight minutes left in the first half.

Murray threw his second interception of the game on Arizona’s next possession, however the Cardinals defense forced a LA punt four plays later.

The winner of Monday’s game between the fourth-seeded Rams and fifth-seeded Cardinals will advance to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round.