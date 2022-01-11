Celtics Wrap: Boston Earns Second Straight With Overtime Win Vs. Pacers

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum knocked down a jumper to force overtime and the Boston Celtics put together their best stretch of the game in the five-minute extra period before claiming a 101-98 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden.

The Celtics earned a second straight win Monday to move to 20-21 on the campaign while the Pacers fell to 15-26.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

The Celtics shot 38% from the field during the first four quarters, but were much better on that end in the extra period as they hit four of their seven shots from the field and went 3-for-4 at the charity stripe. Boston made three of its first five shots to break the 89-89 tie at the end of regulation and did so with some good possessions.

Jaylen Brown made the extra pass to Grant Williams for a corner 3-pointer, Robert Williams pulled down a key offensive rebound which led to a Tatum pull-up jumper and Brown finished on a pair of baskets in the paint.

It was a much better showing over the final five minutes for the Celtics offense that it was for the opening 48 and Boston ultimately made enough plays to earn the win.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 26 points on 11-for-26 from the field with a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers and five points in overtime. Brown, who finished with a triple-double in Saturday’s win against the Knicks, added 15 rebounds, six assists and one block to go along with it.