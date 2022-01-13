Celtics Wrap: Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Each Drop 30 Points In Win Vs. Pacers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics earned a mini-series sweep over the Indiana Pacers with a win Wednesday night.

Boston led from the jump and didn’t look back in the 119-100 victory, helping them get back to .500 on the season.

With the win, the Celtics improve to 21-21 while the Pacers fall to 15-17.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Ime Udoka seems to be tightening up the rotation.

Nine players got some run Wednesday, with Payton Pritchard and Enes Freedom being the only two players who didn’t amass more than 10 minutes of playing time. This meant fringe rotation players weren’t on the court at the same time much, probably correlated to the reason Boston managed to keep its lead all game.

Perhaps we’ve turned a new page managing lineups, and we’ll see if this trend continues.