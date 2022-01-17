Christian Barmore Makes Vow After End Of Rookie Season With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Barmore put together a very solid rookie season with the Patriots, but the young defensive tackle is not satisfied.

Year 1 in the NFL came to an end for Barmore on Saturday night when New England was demolished by the rival Bills in Buffalo. The 2021 second-round pick battled through adversity to suit up for the AFC wild-card game, as he was carted off the field with an injury in Miami a week prior to his playoff debut.

Barmore on Sunday took to Twitter to offer a glimpse at his mindset for the offseason.

“YEAR 1 DONE. I WILL BE BETTER #Bmorebegreat #Offszngrind,” Barmore tweeted.

The Alabama product all but surely will enter the 2022 season with a very prominent role on New England’s defense. It remains to be seen what the rest of the unit will look like, as the Patriots have five key defensive players on expiring contracts.