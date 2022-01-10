Christian Barmore Injury: Could Patriots Rookie Be Out For Playoffs?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots might have lost more than a game Sunday afternoon in Miami.

Rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore was carted to the locker room in the final minutes of New England’s 33-24 defeat at Hard Rock Stadium, and a postgame report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss indicated his injury could be season-ending.

“I would say based on what we saw with Christian Barmore, I wouldn’t expect him in the playoffs, and this is the type of thing that looks like it’ll impact his offseason,” Reiss told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton on “Patriots Fifth Quarter.” “He was very emotional.

“To sort of paint a picture for everyone that’s watching us here, we were waiting outside to come in this (interview) room, the cart came down the tunnel, where they were in the X-ray room where they take tests when they bring players back, and (Barmore’s) head was just down. (He was) just really emotional, I would say, from what I saw looking at Christian Barmore. Very impressive rookie interior rusher. He will be a big loss.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, however, reported initial tests on Barmore’s knee were “promising, indicating no major injury.” Barmore is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, per Rapoport.

#Patriots standout DT Christian Barmore, who was carted off today, will have an MRI on his knee tomorrow, source said. The initial exams were promising, indicating no major injury. As we?ve seen, the MRI could tell a different story, but at first glance there is some good news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

Barmore suffered the injury while chasing after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a late third down. As he reached Tagovailoa, he collided with cornerback Joejuan Williams. Barmore remained down on the field and appeared to be in significant pain before being helped to the bench and then carted to the locker room.