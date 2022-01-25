Colts Owner Takes Apparent Shot At Carson Wentz After Indy Misses Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

Colts owner Jim Irsay might be regretting the move his organization made to try and fix its quarterback problem last offseason.

Carson Wentz was fine in his first season under center in Indianapolis. The veteran quarterback didn’t make as many bone-headed mistakes as most expected, but he also didn’t really do much to help the Colts win football games. Wentz basically was just along for the ride, which came to an end when Indy suffered an embarrassing 15-point Week 18 loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.

Irsay never has been one to not speak his mind, and he might have taken a dig at Wentz after the NFL’s wildly entertaining divisional-round slate.

“You can see,clear as day,in The Final 8 NFL Team Playoffs…you need a QB and Offense,who can score 30 or more in Regulation…and a Defense that can hold an opponent under 30!” Irsay tweeted early Tuesday morning.

Unfortunately for Irsay and the Colts, they probably are stuck with Wentz unless they want to tap into the veteran signal-caller market this offseason. Indy’s 2022 first-round pick (16th overall) is owned by the Philadelphia Eagles, who acquired the selection in the Wentz trade.