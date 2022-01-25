Tom Brady’s Latest Instagram Post Offers Little Insight Into QB’s Future

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s anyone’s guess what the future holds for Tom Brady, but we probably won’t get any concrete answers for a while.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell out of playoff contention when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in a thrilling NFC divisional-round game over the weekend. Naturally, at 44 years old, there were immediate questions about the future of the quarterback.

It’s not a shock Brady didn’t provide much insight and mentioned he would talk it over with his family and decide what would be best for them, not just him as an individual.

Brady on Tuesday took to Instagram with a lengthy post, but it didn’t offer much, if anything, about his future in the NFL. Here’s what he wrote:



I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long. This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much.

I always want to win, I think that?s pretty apparent by now, but that doesn?t mean I equate losing to failure, especially when you go out fighting the way we did.. There?s so much to appreciate in a season like this when you?re surrounded by a team that believes in each other, and plays for the people standing on either side of them. I?ll spare you the Man in the Arena quote, but that feeling is something that I promise I?ll never take for granted. To everyone that was a part of it this year, thank you. I love you all!

TL; DR: There’s no decision about Brady’s future in the caption, but he does love you all.

Brady is signed with the Bucs through the 2022 season, but we just have to wait and see if he indeed suits up for his age-45 season.