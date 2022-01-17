Could Cowboys Fire Mike McCarthy? Jerry Jones Reportedly Is Considering

NESN Logo Sign In

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly was considering a coaching change before Dallas’ disappointing wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, if he felt the team underachieved.

Well, with head coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys coming out slow all while being called for a franchise-record 14 penalties, it would be fair for Jones to feel the NFC East champions did fall short of expectation. That’s certainly not the fate a team that has three first-team All-Pro selections and a $40 million quarterback was hoping.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Saturday how Jones could consider a change given that both of the team’s top assistants — defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, offensive play caller Kellen Moore — are drawing serious head coaching interest.

Several sources who know Jones, Canfora wrote, indicated that a loss in the wild-card game would prompt the Cowboys owner to at least consider the direction of the team.

“If this season doesn’t end the way Jerry thinks it should, don’t be surprised if Kellen Moore is their next head coach much sooner than later,” one source told Canfora. “(Jones) does not want to lose (Moore).”

Jones was asked about a potential coaching change immediately after Sunday’s loss, but didn’t want to discuss it.

“I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time,” Jones said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.