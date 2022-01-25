David Ortiz’s Hall Of Fame Selection A No-Brainer In Complicated Process

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz isn’t just the most important player in Boston Red Sox history. He’s also one of the most important players in Major League Baseball history.

And now, a half-decade after his MLB retirement, Ortiz is set to take his rightful place in Cooperstown, as the Red Sox legend learned Tuesday he’s been voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot.

Ortiz received 77.9% of the votes — more than the 75% required for enshrinement — and will enter the Hall solo this summer, with Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens among those missing the latest cut. There was plenty of debate as to whether Ortiz would punch his ticket in 2022, as some Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) members argued against his Hall inclusion in the time since he hung up his cleats in 2016. But the reality? Those arguments were asinine, at worst; flimsy, at best.

Any ballot without Ortiz’s name checked required a certain level of overthinking. Put simply: Ortiz is the greatest designated hitter of all time. His career stats compare favorably to the numbers posted by many of his contemporaries. And no one has had more franchise-defining, league-altering moments — particularly in the postseason — since he joined the Red Sox in 2003.

If that isn’t a Hall of Fame résumé, what constitutes such?

Therein lies the problem with the Baseball Hall of Fame voting process, in general: the imbalance in how ballots are cast. Some voters focus exclusively on the analytics. Some value peak performance over longevity. Some discredit certain accomplishments due to steroid suspicions, however unfounded they might be. Some don’t care at all.

It’s a total bleep-show, really. And perhaps nothing accentuates that fact more the annual potential for both blank ballots and full ballots. Everyone has their own qualifications, oftentimes leading to a convoluted mess as we, the fans, try to make heads or tails of how each candidate truly stacks up.