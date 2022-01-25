Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Voted Into Hall Of Fame In First Year Of Eligibility

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz is a Hall of Famer.

The Boston Red Sox legend was selected for induction to the 2022 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame class Tuesday night. This was Ortiz’s first year of eligibility.

He was the only player selected for induction from the writer’s ballot, receiving 77.9% of the vote.

Ortiz began his career in 1997 with the Minnesota Twins, but was released and signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox in January 2003. The rest, as they say, is history.

The slugger hit 483 home runs while with Boston and drove in 1,530 runs with a .290 batting average and .386 on-base percentage while becoming one of the most clutch hitters in the league. Ortiz is a 10-time All-Star and won three World Series championships with the Red Sox, including 2004 when the organization broke the 86-year curse and overcame a 3-0 hole to the New York Yankees during the American League Championship Series.

Over the course of his 20-year MLB career, Ortiz blasted 541 home runs, joining the elusive 500 club Sept. 12, 2015 against the Tampa Bay Rays. He also amassed 1,768 RBIs.

Big Papi has plenty of memories to look back on, and now he can add another accolade to his incredible résumé.