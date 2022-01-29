David Pastrnak Records Two Assists As Bruins Take Down Coyotes

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak may not have scored a goal tonight but he contributed once again in a big way.

The Boston Bruins faced off with the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night, continuing their road trip. They managed to get back in the win column in the game as they defeated Arizona by a score of 2-1.

Pastrnak was able to record two helpers in the win, including a silky-smooth pass to Erik Haula for the first goal of the game.

