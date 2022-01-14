David Pastrnak Wanted To ‘Leave It All Out There’ For Tuukka Rask And He Did

NESN Logo Sign In

The return of Tuukka Rask certainly provided a little boost to the Bruins, and one particular teammate wanted to make sure he gave it his all in his return.

David Pastrnak scored a hat trick in Boston’s 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night at TD Garden. The forward has been heating up of late after a mediocre start to the 2021-22 NHL season. Pastrnak’s lack of production never was a concern to head coach Bruce Cassidy, and it really seems the extended holiday break did wonders for the 25-year-old.

“He certainly looks like he’s turned the corner,” Cassidy told reporters after the game. “It looked like he could have had five or six goals.”

With Pastrnak heating up at the right time, he wanted to kick it up a notch in Rask’s first game with the Bruins since June 9.

“I was ready to leave it all out there for him,” Pastrnak told reporters. “I told him I was going to get a hat trick before the game. He didn’t believe me.”

Well, Pastrnak certainly left it all on the ice.

Getting Rask back without a doubt boosts the goaltending, which he showcased on two breakaway saves in Thursday’s game. But maybe his return also will add a little pep in his teammates’ steps, as well.