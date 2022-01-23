Evan McPherson Had Absolutely Savage Quote Before Game-Winner

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cincinnati Bengals are moving on to the AFC Championship Game thanks to a last-second game-winning field goal from rookie kicker Evan McPherson.

McPherson was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals — including the all-important 52-yarder to send the Bengals past the top-seeded Tennessee Titans — and apparently wasn’t lacking any confidence.

In Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s media availability after the game he revealed what McPherson said right before he went out to attempt the game-winner.

“That guys unbelievable. He was talking to (Brandon Allen) as he was going out to kick and gave a little warm up swing and said, ‘looks like we’re going to the AFC Championship’ right before he went out there,” Burrow said.

Now that’s confidence.

You can check out a clip of Burrow’s quotes right here courtesy of Bengals reporter Mike Petraglia.

The Bengals will take on either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 30.