Jimmy Garoppolo Extends 49ers’ Season With Thrilling Comeback Vs. Rams

NESN Logo Sign In

The San Francisco 49ers had a lot to play for Sunday. Perhaps quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, playing with a torn ligament in his thumb, had even more.

Throughout an up-and-down season for the 49ers, Garoppolo’s performance often has come under fire — especially from fans (and even “accidentally” from general manager John Lynch) — who have called for rookie quarterback Trey Lance on more than one occasion. But in a must-win game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, the former New England Patriots backup showed he still has some life in him.

The 49ers trailed 17-0 in the second quarter. But while they worked their way back, things still looked dismal with less than two minutes to play. With 1:27 remaining in the game, the Rams led 24-17, San Francisco was out of timeouts and needed to travel 88 yards for a tying touchdown. And they did, eventually winning in overtime on a field goal and clinching their spot in the playoffs.

Garoppolo finished with 316 yards, one touchdown and two picks on 23-of-32 passing.

“It took everything,” Garoppolo said on the FOX broadcast. “We knew it was going to be a 60-minute game, a little extra in this case. We’ll remember this one for a while. This is a special one.”

MAN OF THE HOUR!@49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo talks about an emotional comeback OT win to send his team to the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/9Mj5noKLPZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 10, 2022

Garoppolo admitted — in an expletive-laden statement — that his injured thumb hurt, but he was focused on the win. He now will have some time to recover before the 49ers (who finished at 10-7) face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round.