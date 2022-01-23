Jimmy Garoppolo Took NSFW Shot At Packers After 49ers’ Upset Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Robbie Gould delivered the dagger to the Packers on Saturday night, and then Jimmy Garoppolo issued another blow for good measure.

Gould’s game-winning, 45-yard field goal as time expired at Lambeau Field lifted San Francisco to a divisional-round win over Green Bay. Shortly after the 49ers’ upset playoff win, an excited Garoppolo greeted the veteran kicker and made his thoughts about the top-seeded Packers abundantly clear.

“You’re a (expletive) legend, man,” Garoppolo told Gould. “(Expletive) the Packers.”

Garoppolo and Co. now are onto their second NFC Championship Game in the last three years. The Niners will visit either the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams or Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday night.