Tom Brady Rumors: This Could Increase Chances Of QB Retiring After Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Should the Buccaneers ultimately hoist the Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, don’t rule out the possibility of Tom Brady riding off into the sunset.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington on Sunday reported Brady is “noncommittal” about playing beyond this season. The future Hall of Fame quarterback currently is in his 22nd NFL campaign, and he will turn 45 years old roughly a month before the start of the 2022 season.

Schefter and Darlington claim Brady plans to take a month-plus after the end of the season to assess his future football plans. But a certain outcome of the current season reportedly could push Brady more toward the side of retirement.

“Part of Brady’s decision is likely to be situational: how Tampa Bay finishes this season, and how the three-time league MVP feels when the season concludes,” the ESPN column reads. “Some sources believe that if the Buccaneers repeat as Super Bowl champions, it would increase the likelihood that Brady could walk away from the game.”

Saturday’s action seemingly improved Brady’s hopes of playing in the 11th Super Bowl of his career. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the reigning champions will have the luxury of hosting the NFC Championship Game.