Packers Stunned By 49ers Thanks To Late Special Teams TD, Field Goal

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers bid for the Lombardi Trophy is over before it could really begin.

The NFC’s top seed fell in a divisional round showdown Saturday against the No. 6-seeded San Francisco 49ers 13-10 at Lambeau Field in a snowstorm thanks to a 45-yard field goal from Robbie Gould as time expired.

San Francisco was held scoreless in the first half of the clash and scored their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter thanks to a blocked punt that was returned to the end zone. The 49ers’ special teams also blocked a field goal from Green Bay kicked Mason Crosby just before halftime.

It wasn’t pretty for the 49ers, but a wins a win. Now San Francisco awaits the winner of the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ matchup to see who it will take on with a Super Bowl berth on the line.