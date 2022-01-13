Marcus Smart Questionable Vs. Sixers, But Not For Thigh Bruise

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart missed last game with a thigh contusion.

Now, he’s questionable to play against the Philadelphia 76ers for an entirely different reason. And if you thought the Boston Celtics’ struggles with COVID-19 were over, think again.

Smart’s designation is due to health and safety protocols this time around. He’s the only player on their injury report.

It hasn’t been specified whether or not Smart tested positive, was ruled a close contact or if it’s just result of procedure. But the hope with Payton Pritchard’s return Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers was that the Celtics wouldn’t have to deal with any more virus-related adversity. So much for that.

The Celtics and 76ers are set to tip off Friday in Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET.