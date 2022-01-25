Mike Florio Dumps Cold Water On Antonio Brown’s Hope For Next Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown is free to sign with any team in the NFL, and he has a very clear preference for his next landing spot.

But if you ask Mike Florio, AB shouldn’t hold his breath for his wish to come true.

During an appearance on the latest “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, Brown expressed interest in teaming up with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who might be open to the idea as well. But as Florio explained in a column for NBC Sports on Tuesday, John Harbaugh’s team probably won’t be giving Brown a call this offseason.

“It’s not the first time Jackson has expressed an interest in teaming up with the cousin of Ravens receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown,” Florio wrote. “In 2020, Jackson said he’d be ‘happy’ to play with Brown. After the 2020 draft, G.M. Eric DeCosta tiptoed around the question of whether the Ravens would want Brown.

“If the Ravens weren’t interested in 2020, there’s no reason to think they’ll be more interested in 2022. Thus, Brown likely will have to look elsewhere for his latest next chance.”

Florio might not want to be so sure. Sunday night’s Bills-Chiefs shootout at Arrowhead Stadium highlights the idea that you might need a high-powered offense to knock off the AFC’s top teams. The Ravens currently feature a good, not great, offense, and Brown would instantly improve the unit.

Does Brown deserve another opportunity in the league? Most certainly not. But above-average talent always prevails in the NFL, so don’t be surprised if Brown is catching passes this fall, whether it be in Baltimore or somewhere else.