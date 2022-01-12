NBA Rumors: Celtics Interested In Trade For This Ex-Boston Player

NESN Logo Sign In

Could a known quantity produce unexpected benefits for the Boston Celtics?

The Celtics are interested in re-acquiring veteran forward Jeff Green, Hoopsype’s Michael Scotto reported Wednesday on the HoopsHype podcast, citing NBA sources. Green has started 24 games for the Denver Nuggets this season, proving at age 35 he remains a solid NBA contributor.

The Celtics selected Green with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft and immediately dealt him to the Seattle Supersonics as part of the Ray Allen trade. Boston re-acquired Green in February 2010 as part of the trade that sent Kendrick Perkins to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green spent parts of four seasons between 2010 and 2015, averaging 14.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Green is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million contract. Those figures put him within reach of the Celtics, who might be able to acquire him in exchange for one or more of their role players.

While Green’s potential return to Boston wouldn’t be as long-awaited as that of Joe Johnson, it would have that similar feeling of nostalgia and might even boost the Celtics’ chances of reaching the NBA playoffs.