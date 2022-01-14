NFL Playoffs: One Reason Why Each Team Won’t Win Super Bowl LVI

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s that time of the season where minor mistakes that may have surfaced during the first 18 weeks can turn into fatal flaws for all 14 NFL playoff teams competing for Super Bowl LVI.

Some teams have better chances to win than others, as acknowledged by their Super Bowl odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. We also made a case indicating one reason why each team could hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

On the other side of that, though, are the factors that could ultimately prohibit each team from making it to SoFi Stadium in February.

AFC

1. Tennessee Titans (+850 to win Super Bowl)

It seems the Titans will benefit from running back Derrick Henry being back, which will provide an obvious boost to the offense, but that offense was minus-3 in the turnover department this season. Ryan Tannehill threw 14 interceptions while contributing 10 of Tennessee’s 25 fumbles. It’s worthy of noting that six of the last seven Super Bowl champions have had a positive turnover differential.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (+450)

Mahomes hasn’t been at his best this season. He more than doubled his interceptions from 2020 (13), recorded a career-worst yards per attempt (7.6) and a career-low quarterback rating (62.6). Yes, the Chiefs can get by their first-round opponent in the Steelers with the playmakers and running game they have, but they’re going to need Mahomes at his best if they make a third straight Super Bowl appearance. If not, that probably means the end of Kansas City’s campaign.

3. Buffalo Bills (+800)

The Bills have the passing attack led by quarterback Josh Allen and wideout Stefon Diggs, but they struggle when they’re not able to run the ball. Buffalo is 0-4 while failing to run for 100 yards or more, and did so two of those four times against AFC playoff teams like the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. The Bills have been much better on the ground three of the final weeks, registering 170 yards or more, but if they goes back to their mid-season ways their one-dimensional offense can be stopped — especially with cold temperatures in Buffalo.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (+1800)

The AFC North champion Bengals have allowed more sacks than any team in the playoffs (55), and their inability to protect quarterback Joe Burrow could lead to their demise. Cincinnati finished third in sacks allowed throughout the league. That type of shaky pass protection won’t hold up if the Bengals have to keep up with offenses like the Chiefs or Bills.