Patriots Vs. Bills Predictions: Our Picks For Wild-Card Playoff Matchup

The New England Patriots will travel to Highmark Stadium on Saturday night for a wild-card playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills, winners of the AFC East for the second consecutive season, enter as the favorites, but the Patriots can’t be counted out with Bill Belichick pulling the strings. Or can they?

New England and Buffalo met twice during the regular season, with the Patriots winning their Week 13 matchup in Orchard Park and the Bills claiming a Week 16 victory in Foxboro. The stakes obviously are heightened for the upcoming postseason matchup, though, as the winner stays alive in its quest for Super Bowl LVI glory while the loser heads home for the offseason.

We asked our NESN Digital team for their predictions ahead of Saturday’s Patriots vs. Bills showdown. Here are their responses, which paint the picture of a (somewhat) conflicted group.

George Balekji: Bills 28, Patriots 17

The Patriots have looked terrible in three of their last four games. And if not for a tornado in Buffalo, it likely would’ve been four of their last five. They still preach that better execution leads to wins, but we haven’t seen that. So fool me once, shame on you; fool me three times, you can’t get fooled again. The Bills had to duke it out their last three games, but they’ve found physicality along the offensive line, flow to their offense, and the defense has picked up, too. Even if Christian Barmore plays for New England, how good will his leg be? That injury ruins the Patriots’ entire interior presence. The Bills are great, the Patriots are good on their best day, and if Bill Belichick wasn’t their head coach, then it would be Buffalo winning 38-13.

Lauren Campbell: Patriots 24, Bills 21

The Patriots don’t have a ton of momentum on their side going into the wild-card matchup, but what better time to get it back than against an AFC East rival? These teams know each other quite well. If New England can limit turnovers on offense and the defense plays as well as it has this season, the Patriots have a chance to knock the Bills out of the playoffs.

Mike Cole: Bills 26, Patriots 23

Josh Allen’s numbers in the cold are unimpressive, at least when throwing the ball. Given the Patriots’ mental lapses on defense since the bye, though, it could be a big night on the ground for the Buffalo QB. It’s ultimately a close one, but it’s a game a rookie quarterback like Mac Jones isn’t quite ready to win on the road just yet.