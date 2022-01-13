One Reason Why Each NFL Playoff Team Can Win Super Bowl LVI Some teams have better chances than others by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

There are 14 teams that qualified for the NFL postseason, with all officially having a chance to earn a trip to Los Angeles and win Super Bowl LVI.

Some teams have better chances to win than others, as acknowledged by their Super Bowl odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, but there’s a case to be made for each and every team heading into the first round of the playoffs.

It prompted us to make a case for why each team ultimately could head to SoFi Stadium in February.

AFC

1. Tennessee Titans (+850 to win Super Bowl)

The first-round bye is far more advantageous than it’s been in past years given that the Titans are the only AFC team to have a bye before starting their playoff season. Getting dropped into the divisional round while your opponent just battled in a wild-card game is a huge advantage.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (+450)

Patrick Mahomes and company were much better at limiting turnovers over the second half of the season, with eight giveaways in their final 10 games. It helped Kansas City to a 9-1 record down the stretch after four losses in its first seven games were a product of 17 turnovers in that span. When they don’t turn it over, they are as explosive as any team in the league.

3. Buffalo Bills (+800)

Yes, everything in Buffalo seems to start and end with quarterback Josh Allen, but the real reason the Bills can win the Super Bowl is because of their defense. Buffalo ranked first in points allowed, total yards allowed and passing yards allowed. If they can improve in stopping the run — especially facing a Damien Harris-led Patriots team and Derrick Henry-led Titans group down the road — Buffalo certainly could end up in Los Angeles.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (+1800)

The connection of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, when it’s at its best, is as tough to stop as any in the league. All you have to do is look at Cincinnati’s win over the Chiefs for proof, as Chase went off for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

5. Las Vegas Raiders (+6000)

Sometimes, it’s just about getting hot at the right time, and the Raiders certainly have done that entering the postseason. Las Vegas won four straight, including consecutive wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, teams that would have been in the playoffs if the Raiders lost that game. Perhaps they’ll continue to roll?

6. New England Patriots (+2200)

The Patriots have a defense that is run by head coach Bill Belichick, and nobody else does. New England, despite its rookie quarterback, has a talented group on the defensive side of the ball, and with Belichick scheming up against quarterbacks like Josh Allen and perhaps Ryan Tannehill, the blueprint is there for a postseason run.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (+9000)

The Steelers’ defense is led by Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt, who set the record for most sacks in a season, and can make any day a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. Pittsburgh has a top-10 pass defense in regards to yards and touchdowns allowed, and the Steelers will go as far as it can take them.

NFC

1. Green Bay Packers (+380)

The top-seeded Packers have the likely 2021 NFL MVP behind center in Aaron Rodgers, who has made it work with the playmakers he has around him. He’s playing as good as anyone right now and looks quite capable of leading Green Bay to Super Bowl LVI.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+800)

Tom Brady. Need we say more?

3. Dallas Cowboys (+1200)

The opportunistic Cowboys defense has played against some poor offenses in the NFC East, but that’s not to overshadow just how many takeaways they have compiled. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who now is getting head-coaching interest, has turned around the Dallas defense to the tune of a league-best 26 interceptions and league-best 34 forced turnovers. The Cowboys have four games with four forced turnovers, all while ranking seventh in points allowed.

4. Los Angeles Rams (+1000)

The Rams have showed their potential at times this season, especially in the passing game, with Matthew Stafford and receivers Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. along with tight end Tyler Higbee and the complement of running back Sony Michel.

5. Arizona Cardinals (+2500)

The Cardinals, while at their best, have proven they can beat playoff teams on the road. They put up 465 yards against the Rams in Week 4, allowed 30 yards rushing to the 49ers in Week 9 and allowed 45 yards rushing to the Cowboys in Week 17. They won all three of those games. It’s just about whether that Arizona team will show up, or if it will be the one that got blown out by the Lions in Week 15.

6. San Francisco 49ers (+2000)

The 49ers arguably have as much talent as any team in not only the conference, but the entire league. And it’s their ability to control the trenches, as showcased on the defensive side of the football the second half of the season, which could make the road-bound 49ers a tough out. San Francisco has allowed 90 rushing yards or less in all but one game since Week 13.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (+6000)

Second-year signal-caller Jalen Hurts has propelled the Eagles to finish as the best rushing attack in the league, edging Lamar Jackson for more rushing yards by a quarterback. Hurts’ ability with his legs opens everything up for the Eagles, and the threat of him keeping it and taking off downfield makes it tough on opposing defenses. Philadelphia’s running game is further complemented by Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell.