NFL Star Ponders Being Two-Sport Athlete, Makes Request Of Padres

Becoming one of the better wide receivers in the NFL apparently hasn’t satisfied A.J. Brown’s competitive drive.

The Tennessee Titans star on Wednesday acknowledged he’s thought about splitting time between professional football and Major League Baseball a la Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders.

“Sometimes i think about playing both sports again @Padres all I need is a workout. I still got,” Brown tweeted.

Brown was a two-sport star at Starkville High School in Mississippi and planned to play both baseball and football at Ole Miss. But after signing with the San Diego Padres, who drafted him in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, he only was eligible to play football for the Rebels.

Football certainly has worked out for the 2020 Pro Bowl selection, who posted a combined 2,995 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns over his first three seasons with the Titans. We probably won’t ever see Brown in the big leagues, but perhaps he’ll one day receive a spring training invite like Russell Wilson did from the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees.