There Was Absurdly Easy Patriots Question On Wednesday’s ‘Jeopardy!’

Being a casual Patriots fan would make you overqualified for one of the questions on Wednesday’s ‘Jeopardy!’ episode.

Jim McBride of The Boston Globe shared a photo of the question, which was a total layup not just for New Englanders, but for most football fans.

“On Sept. 23, 2001 Drew Bledsoe of the Patriots was injured and this man became first-string QB; Drew’s playing time then decreased a bit.”

Somewhere, Billy Madison is asking, “Any other brain-busters?”

A better question would’ve been about the player who delivered the hit on Bledsoe, who nearly died as a result of the collision.