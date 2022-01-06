Twitter Runs Wild With Antonio Brown’s Big Mistake In Deleted Tweet

Antonio Brown hit social media guns blazing Thursday morning and had a fairly significant brain fart in the process.
Less than a day after his attorney released an eye-opening statement, Brown tried to back up his claims by releasing screenshots of text messages to Bruce Arians and Alex Guerrero. The latter focused on a financial matter between AB and Tom Brady’s trainer, and Brown definitely should have double-checked the photo before tweeting it for the world to see.
The screenshot featured some of Brown’s banking information, which forced the wideout to delete the tweet. But the damage had been done, and plenty of tweets were sent out at Brown’s expense.
As much as he wants to clear his name in this controversy with the Bucs, Brown might want to prioritize stabilizing all of his accounts.