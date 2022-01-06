Twitter Runs Wild With Antonio Brown’s Big Mistake In Deleted Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown hit social media guns blazing Thursday morning and had a fairly significant brain fart in the process.

Less than a day after his attorney released an eye-opening statement, Brown tried to back up his claims by releasing screenshots of text messages to Bruce Arians and Alex Guerrero. The latter focused on a financial matter between AB and Tom Brady’s trainer, and Brown definitely should have double-checked the photo before tweeting it for the world to see.

The screenshot featured some of Brown’s banking information, which forced the wideout to delete the tweet. But the damage had been done, and plenty of tweets were sent out at Brown’s expense.

AB posted his bank account and routing number? pic.twitter.com/OHnNwSuyVj — Art Vandelay (@KingFavre) January 6, 2022

Antonio Brown just tweeted out the account & routing numbers for his bank account, and I'm starting to think 2022 might actually be wilder than 2021. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 6, 2022

I just set up autopay for all my bills and my mortgage with AB?s routing number. — Bill Crawford (@dveBillCrawford) January 6, 2022

this guy really tweeted out his bank account number and routing number??? — Anthony (@OMGItsBirdman) January 6, 2022

I didn't wanna draw eyes to the man's routing and account number and but now that it's deleted… AB may have a whole other headache on his hands this morning. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 6, 2022

Antonio Brown's bank when they find out he tweeted his account number pic.twitter.com/CXbHurVJrk — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) January 6, 2022

As much as he wants to clear his name in this controversy with the Bucs, Brown might want to prioritize stabilizing all of his accounts.