Patriots Land Stud Defensive Tackle In NFL Insider’s Latest Mock Draft

The New England Patriots hit on one standout defensive tackle from an SEC school. Why not another?

A year after the Patriots traded up to select Alabama’s Christian Barmore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has them grabbing Georgia’s Jordan Davis at No. 21 overall in his first 2022 mock draft.

“The Patriots love big guys with unique strength/power,” Jeremiah wrote. “Think back to Vince Wilfork. Davis would team up with Christian Barmore to dominate against the run and provide some pocket push against the pass.”

Davis is one of the top D-line prospects in this year’s draft class, pairing imposing size (6-foot-6, 340 pounds) with rare movement ability to become a game-wrecker for Georgia’s national title-winning defense. He finished his senior season with 32 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss two sacks and 14 quarterback hits.

Notably, Jeremiah has New England taking Davis over Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (No. 22 to Las Vegas) and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (No. 24 to Dallas), who both have been mentioned as potential Patriots targets at positions of need.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin Thursday, April 28 and will run through Saturday.