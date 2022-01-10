Patriots Playoff Schedule: Date For New England’s Wild-Card Game Revealed

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE: It’s official: The New England Patriots will visit the Buffalo Bills next Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

ORIGINAL STORY: Get ready for some Saturday playoff football, New England Patriots fans.

The NFL on Sunday announced its schedule for next week’s wild-card round. The Patriots will play in one of the two Saturday games, depending on their first-round opponent.

If the Patriots draw the Cincinnati Bengals, that game would be at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC. If it’s the Buffalo Bills, they’ll kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS.

Since New England did not win the AFC East, that game will be in either Cincinnati or Buffalo.

The Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins 33-24 on Sunday. Their opening-round foe will be determined by the result of Sunday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

