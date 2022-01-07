Preposterous Knicks Stat Underscores Embarrassment Of Celtics’ Latest Collapse

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have a problem. Well, they have a lot of problems, actually, but their propensity for blowing big leads late in games is getting to be a hallmark.

The C’s dropped yet another heartbreaker Thursday night in New York when Knicks guard RJ Barrett banked in the game-winner at the buzzer to hand Boston its second loss in two nights.

What made the performance especially frustrating for the Celtics was the loss came after Boston held a 25-point lead in the second half.

Obviously, that’s not good. However, as ESPN Stats & Info pointed out after the game, it was historic at least as it pertains to the Knicks. It was New York’s first win since 2004 when trailing by 25 points or more in a game and it was just its second such win in 25 years.

The Knicks WERE 1-229 when trailing by 25+ points in a game over the last 25 seasons (came back from a 26-point deficit against the Bucks on March 14, 2004). pic.twitter.com/1531oL1AJ3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 7, 2022

Quite bad!

Celtics coach Ime Udoka called out his team for a lack of mental toughness, as things look bleak for Boston right now. If the playoffs started this weekend, Boston would be out. The Celtics currently own the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, with the Knicks leap-frogging them with the win.