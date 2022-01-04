Tuukka Rask Update: Bruce Cassidy Sheds Light On Plan For Goalie

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ plan for Tuukka Rask is becoming increasingly clear.

Rask remains a free agent after offseason hip surgery, but has continued progressing well in his rehab. The original timeline for him to return was sometime in January or February, and lately chatter around him possibly returning has been heating up — especially as Rask continues to practice with the Bruins as an emergency backup.

Cassidy shared the latest on the Bruins’ plan for Rask.

“The immediate plan is he’s here,” Cassidy said Tuesday over Zoom. “He’s going to practice with us this week, he will not travel to Tampa or Washington, I think there will be a conversation, obviously, with (general manager Don Sweeney) about Providence.

“I think it’s the best opportunity for him to get live action, so they’ll have that discussion. I know it’s been thrown out there whether it happens or not between Tuukka, his reps and Donny, but that would be the timeline if he’s going to go down there. I think everything else is on schedule … the next hurdle for him is clearance to play, but that would be the timeline that they’re all hoping for.”

From a playing standpoint, the Bruins obviously would benefit from getting a Vezina-caliber goalie in the fold should Rask be able to return to his pre-surgery/injury form.

The early returns are encouraging.