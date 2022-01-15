Social Media Split Heading Into Patriots-Bills Wild Card Showdown

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are set to face off for the third time this season Saturday night, but this time there’s much more on the line.
New England took the first contest between the two squads Week 13 at Highmark Stadium, but fell in the second clash Week 16 at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took advantage of some pretty gnarly weather in their first meeting and won 14-10, despite only throwing the ball three times. The same couldn’t be said in the second meet up as they fell 33-21 at home.
The No. 6 Patriots are underdogs heading into the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the No. 3-seeded Bills according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but if social media was any indication it’s anyone’s game.
Here’s what social media has been saying about the Patriots-Bills matchup:
Fans won’t have to wait much longer for the two AFC East rivals to take the field as kick off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Buffalo.