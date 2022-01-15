Social Media Split Heading Into Patriots-Bills Wild Card Showdown

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are set to face off for the third time this season Saturday night, but this time there’s much more on the line.

New England took the first contest between the two squads Week 13 at Highmark Stadium, but fell in the second clash Week 16 at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took advantage of some pretty gnarly weather in their first meeting and won 14-10, despite only throwing the ball three times. The same couldn’t be said in the second meet up as they fell 33-21 at home.

The No. 6 Patriots are underdogs heading into the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the No. 3-seeded Bills according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but if social media was any indication it’s anyone’s game.

Here’s what social media has been saying about the Patriots-Bills matchup:

Patriots best shot at beating bills is the ridiculously cold weather plus their underdog status. Both classic elements of Patriots upset wins. — Jason Ryan (@jasonryanmd) January 15, 2022

Any Patriot fans want to bet on tonight?s game? I got the Bills let me know! Let?s go Bengals keep it up ? — Mr. NuNez?? (@Adrian_NuNez20) January 15, 2022

I?m at tavern wearing all black to mourn the patriots tonight. Go bills!!!!!! — lizzie b (@asap_liz) January 15, 2022

Patriots 23 Bills 16 — Caterina (@Caterina120688) January 15, 2022

I have that feeling Patriots will beat the bills and Mac Jones leads New England to game winning field goal or touchdown please I hope I am right. — New England Patriots (@newengland1989) January 15, 2022

Ok my money is on the bills but I just have a feeling patriots are going to slip away with a win — ?SoloBackwood? (@BackwoodMacc) January 15, 2022

If the bills lose to the patriots im sick — yenah rennat (@tjhrocks81) January 15, 2022

Hoping for otherwise but Patriots probably behind the 8 ball tonight. Bills are better, Pats are banged up in the secondary and have looked like ? for a month. If the Bills can?t get them tonight they legit never will lol — Mike Mc (@mmceach476) January 15, 2022

I see patriots beating the bills so I?m go with patriots — RAHUPNEXT (@rahupnext20) January 15, 2022

Tonight?s Patriots Bills playoff game is going to be one of the most boring games of all time just so you know (at least on the Patriots side) — Savan?s Bizarre Adventure (@savanakaamazing) January 15, 2022

I can?t wait for the Bills to stomp the Patriots in a few hours — ??Alex Vogt (@AlexVogt1198) January 15, 2022

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for the two AFC East rivals to take the field as kick off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Buffalo.