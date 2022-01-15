Social Media Split Heading Into Patriots-Bills Wild Card Showdown

Who will advance between the Patriots and Bills?

by

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are set to face off for the third time this season Saturday night, but this time there’s much more on the line.

New England took the first contest between the two squads Week 13 at Highmark Stadium, but fell in the second clash Week 16 at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took advantage of some pretty gnarly weather in their first meeting and won 14-10, despite only throwing the ball three times. The same couldn’t be said in the second meet up as they fell 33-21 at home.

The No. 6 Patriots are underdogs heading into the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the No. 3-seeded Bills according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but if social media was any indication it’s anyone’s game.

Here’s what social media has been saying about the Patriots-Bills matchup:

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for the two AFC East rivals to take the field as kick off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Buffalo.

More NFL:

Julian Edelman Joins Patriots In Solidarity For Frigid Wild Card Game
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors
Previous Article

Scottie Barnes won't play vs. Bucks on Saturday Night
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak
Next Article

Patrice Bergeron, Craig Smith See Bruins ‘Buying In’ Amid Win Streak

Picked For You

Related