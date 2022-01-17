Stephen A. Smith Reveals Scary Details Of Near-Death COVID-19 Battle

Stephen A. Smith returned to work Monday and held down his usual spot on ESPN’s “First Take.”
He didn’t skip a beat, tackling the day’s biggest sports topics with his trademark passion, but the well-known talking head revealed some scary details regarding his recent battle with COVID-19.
“You’re assuming that you’re gonna have a fever, might have a cough, gonna have that massive headache, but you’ll get over it,” Smith said. “And in a lot of cases, that was the case. In my case, it was totally different.”
Smith, 54, tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-December. From there, things only grew worse.
According to Smith, he developed serious symptoms that left him hospitalized and fighting for his life. Fortunately, he pulled through, but not before a terrifying bout from which he’s still recovering.
“I had a 103-degree fever every night. Woke up with chills and a pool of sweat. Headaches were massive. Coughing profusely,” Smith said. “And it got to a point that right before New Year’s Eve, I was in the hospital New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. That was how I brought in the New Year. And they told me had I not been vaccinated, I wouldn’t be here. That’s how bad I was.
“I had pneumonia in both lungs. My liver was bad. And it ravaged me, to the point where even now I have to monitor my volume, gotta get in the gym every day, walk before you run and work your way back because I’m still not 100% with my lungs, but I’m COVID negative and all of that stuff and I’m on the road to recovery. But if it wasn’t for several doctors … I wouldn’t be here.”
Smith expressed “love and respect” for everyone who reached out during his time away, including those in the sports community and those at ESPN. And while Smith cautioned everyone to wear a mask, since you never know how COVID will affect certain individuals, he clearly was happy to be back in the saddle.
“I’m ecstatic to be back. I’ve missed being at work. I’ve used more sick days in the last month than I’ve used in my 28-year career in this business combined,” Smith said. “I don’t take many sick days, but I had to do it this month just to survive. And I can’t tell you how lucky and sincerely blessed I am to be sitting here with you guys today, because two and a half, three weeks ago, I didn’t know if I was gonna make it.”
Smith obviously is a polarizing figure. But it’s great to have him back doing what he does best.