Twitter All Doom, Gloom After Patriots Fall To Dolphins In Season Finale

The New England Patriots didn’t finish the regular season off the way they had hoped for.
The Patriots hit the road for a Week 18 AFC showdown with the Miami Dolphins and ended the season on a sour note falling 33-24 at Hard Rock Stadium. Although the loss didn’t necessarily impact the Patriots’ postseason standing, New England didn’t do itself any favors losing three of its final four games after looking like the hottest team in the NFL through Week 14.
After New England lost and the Buffalo Bills officially clinched the AFC East division for the second straight year, social media was all doom and gloom for the Patriots.
There was plenty of negativity around the Patriots after the loss, but they still will hit the road during NFL Wild Card Weekend with a chance to make a long postseason run despite the flat performance.