Twitter All Doom, Gloom After Patriots Fall To Dolphins In Season Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots didn’t finish the regular season off the way they had hoped for.

The Patriots hit the road for a Week 18 AFC showdown with the Miami Dolphins and ended the season on a sour note falling 33-24 at Hard Rock Stadium. Although the loss didn’t necessarily impact the Patriots’ postseason standing, New England didn’t do itself any favors losing three of its final four games after looking like the hottest team in the NFL through Week 14.

After New England lost and the Buffalo Bills officially clinched the AFC East division for the second straight year, social media was all doom and gloom for the Patriots.

Can we just skip the playoffs, it?s going to be embarrassing — Zach ? (@BuyMeAScuf) January 10, 2022

Patriots limping into the playoffs?not ideal. https://t.co/dLiiWs6vxZ — Pats Chatter 24/7 (@pats_chatter247) January 10, 2022

Patriots start the season 2-4.



Patriots end the season 1-3.



Patriots middle of the season 7-0.



Which team do we get in the playoffs? #Patriots — David Wade (@davidwade) January 10, 2022

@Patriots end regular season with a big fat W against Miami in a beyond disappointing performance. We?re on to post season limping and lost. Entire team needs to get their heads right by next week. — Graham M (@GrahamM67) January 10, 2022

Patriots ended the season how they started…. Terrible. Lots of roster work needs to be done — Bryan (@dubstylee0000) January 10, 2022

My cat is so ashamed to be a Patriots fan that he?s covering his face. pic.twitter.com/eXOevbVZlg — AdCorkle Bones (@AayCeeBeee) January 10, 2022

Patriots show no real aggression or grit. A really soft team outside of the Running Backs. — AJ? (@AJoverthere) January 10, 2022

We really underestimated how bad it was gonna be for the Patriots when the Dolphins hired Brian Flores. — Tanya Ray Fox (@TanyaRayFox) January 10, 2022

There was plenty of negativity around the Patriots after the loss, but they still will hit the road during NFL Wild Card Weekend with a chance to make a long postseason run despite the flat performance.