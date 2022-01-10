2022 NFL Draft: Here’s Official Order With Week 18 Almost In Books

NESN Logo Sign In

The majority of the NFL playoff picture has been decided with “Sunday Night Football” between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers set to determine the two final playoff spots in the AFC.

With both of those teams competing for a postseason berth, however, we’re able to reveal the top 16 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. Those have been determined with the Week 18 slate just about in the books.

It was a successful Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who got to play spoiler and knock the Indianapolis Colts out of the postseason while still maintaining their hold of the top overall pick. The Detroit Lions, similarly, did the same against a Green Bay Packers team that already had earned the top seed in the NFC. Even with Detroit’s win, though, the Lions maintain the second pick in the draft.

Anyway, here is how the NFL draft will look:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)

2. Detroit Lions (3-13-1)

3. Houston Texans (4-13)

4. New York Jets (4-13)

5. New York Giants (4-13)

6. Carolina Panthers (5-12)

7. New York Giants (via Chicago Bears, 6-11)

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

9. Denver Broncos (7-10)

10. New York Jets (via the Seattle Seahawks, 7-10)

11. Washington Football Team (7-10)

12. Minnesota Vikings (8-9)

13. Cleveland Browns (8-9)

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins, 9-8)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts, 9-8)

As noted, picks No. 17. and No. 18 will be decided by the outcome of “Sunday Night Football” with the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chargers and Raiders among the four teams vying for the two selections.

Picks No. 19 through 32 are held by teams in the NFL playoffs.