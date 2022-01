NESN Logo Sign In

The end of the Tom Brady era is upon us after the surefire Hall of Fame quarterback reportedly retired from the NFL after 22 incredible seasons.

Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowl championships in the process before playing under center with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and winning a seventh ring.

It was an incredible run for the 44 -year-old, and Twitter was chalk full of emotions.

Bucs fans seeing this Tom Brady news pic.twitter.com/buLyPVGITa — NFL On ??rime Video (@NFLonPrime) January 29, 2022

Well this is a heart breaker https://t.co/z4QwJDqJxx — Corey Sober (@corey_sober) January 29, 2022

tom brady is retiring?.. NFL sundays will never be the same. my childhood feels? so distant. i?m sad pic.twitter.com/xYSnHGtA9f — abdul ?? (@Advil) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady has retired from the game he conquered like no other player has before him.



Thank you for all the memories. This is a sad day for football fans, not just Brady fans. The Greatest team sport athlete of all time! #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/6hduuqhSVy — Boston ?? Mike (@boston_sp0rts20) January 29, 2022

A sad day for all of us football fans. Tom Brady epitomizes everything good about football. A true competitor, a great teammate and a tremendous leader.



So much respect for TB12 https://t.co/hdKRL8g1yV — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady retiring hurts man. The greatest to ever do it hanging it up. Going to miss games feeling like they?re never over regardless of the score and regardless of how much time is on the clock.



Sad day, enjoy retirement @TomBrady incredible career. pic.twitter.com/p8ajAKT29Y — Xposed (@Xposed) January 29, 2022