Tom Brady Reportedly Retires From NFL After 22 Seasons

Tom Brady reportedly is hanging up his cleats.

The 44-year-old quarterback has decided to retire from the NFL, Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported Saturday afternoon. Brady will not return for an age-45 season, something he previously had identified as a personal goal.

Rumors of Brady’s potential retirement first popped up ahead of the Buccaneers’ wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady was non-committal when asked about his future following last Sunday’s divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.



More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady went on to spend 20 seasons with the Patriots, whom he led to six Super Bowl champions. The Michigan product spent his final two seasons in Tampa Bay, winning a seventh Lombardi Trophy in 2020 and earning his 15th Pro Bowl nod in 2021.

Brady is a three-time MVP and five-time Super Bowl MVP. He retires as arguably the greatest player in football history.

It currently is unknown whether Brady intends to sign a one-day contract with the Patriots.