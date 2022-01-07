Why Tuukka Rask ‘Never Really Flirted’ With Retiring From Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

For all the uncertainty about Tuukka Rask entering this season, it looks like things are going as the veteran goalie hoped.

Rask had surgery on his hip over the offseason, but he’s now ready to start working his was back to game action with the Boston Bruins. Just a few months ago, fans weren’t sure if they’d ever see him suit up in Black & Gold again.

Well, he’s back. Almost.

Rask on Thursday signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Providence Bruins. The veteran goalkeeper has been practicing with the Bruins at Warrior Ice Arena and was anticipated to start for Providence before Friday’s game was postponed.

In an availability with media, Rask assured that he had no intent to retire or play for another organization. The intent all along was to have surgery, get healthy and hopefully help Boston win.

“I think that was the indication for me, that I’m still trying to come back and give it a go if rehab and everything else went well like it did,” Rask said, via Bruins reporter Eric Russo. “I never really thought of that. I was doing rehab basically every day for the last five-six months, so it’s a long process to go through to then decide to not come back. I never really flirted with the opportunity of just hanging them up.”

As you could imagine, longtime teammates Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand had influence in that decision. No plan for next season yet, though.