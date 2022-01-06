Tuukka Rask Not Thinking About Future Beyond Current NHL Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask doesn’t want to look too far into the future and would rather just live in the here and now.

Rask signed a professional tryout with the Providence Bruins on Thursday to officially will begin the next step in his return to the NHL. The veteran goalie will start for Providence on Friday night at Dunkin’ Donuts Arena.

It’s likely Rask will play a game or two in the AHL before his inevitable return to the Boston Bruins. But Rask just wants to focus on this season after undergoing months of rehab on his hip.

“Not really, not at this point,” Rask said Thursday over Zoom when asked if he had thoughts about playing after this season. “I’m just trying to come back and get myself back into game shape. Depending how I feel we’ll look at that when the item comes. But I haven’t really thought of that longer than this week or next.”

Rask has not played in a game since June 9, but with his hip feeling great and him being motivated to get back into game shape, it’s probably a safe bet that Rask won’t need too long to return to form.