Winter Olympics To Go On As Scheduled, Despite Rising COVID-19 Cases

The 2022 Winter Olympics will go on as scheduled in Beijing, China, for now.

With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing across the board due to the new Omicron variant, some have openly wondered if a postponement of the games was necessary but the International Olympic Committee made it clear Wednesday that they will go on as scheduled.

The Beijing Games are set to kick off Feb. 4 but there still are plenty of questions surrounding the event due to the virus like length of a quarantine or when an athlete can return to action after recovering from COVID-19.

The Olympics already will look slightly different due to the virus with NHL players not making the trip. This decision has led to a split response but may give the league time to make up some lost ground due to a league outbreak.

Who knows for sure what will happen, but there isn’t much time before the games begin.