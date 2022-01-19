Would This Trade Put Celtics Back Into Eastern Conference Conversation?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics need some work done if they want to compete in the Eastern Conference.

Through 45 games this season the Celtics currently sit in 10th place with a 23-22 record and are just 5 1/2 games back of the top-seeded Chicago Bulls, but four games in front of the 12th-place Atlanta Hawks. While it’s true that Boston rarely has had its full team healthy at the same time this season, it still may not have the fire power needed to take down the likes of the Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks or Brooklyn Nets even when healthy.

One player that could help bring the Celtics where they want to be potentially could be Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Buddy Hield. The 29-year-old has been rumored to be on the move for awhile — with ties to Boston at points — and one trade that could work according to the ESPN trade machine would be if the Celtics sent over Josh Richardson, Dennis Schröder and Aaron Nesmith and got back Hield. The Celtics likely would have to throw a draft pick into the mix but that shouldn’t be an issue, especially when they would have Hield under contract at least for the next two full season.

Bringing Hield over to Boston wouldn’t solve all of its issues but it would be a step in the right direction. The Celtics still sport an extremely thin bench which would get thinner with the trade, but there could be players on the market to get for a cheap price – like former Celtic Jeff Green.

There’s still plenty to fix, but a starting lineup consisting of Marcus Smart, Buddy Hield, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams sure would be fun to watch.